News
G-5 governors will settle for a presidential candidate with integrity – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Wednesday members of the G-5 would settle for a presidential candidate with integrity when they eventually make their choice.
Wike, who stated this at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off in Rumuji-Odegwe town, Emohua Local Government Area of the state, said the group wanted an individual that would keep to his campaign promises.
Wike and four other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – in December last year promised to announce their preferred presidential candidate this month.
The quintet had demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.
The governor said: “Chief Awuse has said, ‘we are tired of waiting’. Indeed, we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry, you have been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted.
READ ALSO: G-5 to conclude talk on adopted presidential candidate soon – Wike
“The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.
“This election of the presidency is about integrity. This election about the presidency is about keeping to your word. If we agree on something with you, can you keep to it? If you cannot keep to it, bye-bye.
“I can assure you, all these buccaneers and vampires we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.
“So, let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua local government, it is almost time. Very soon, you will hear and I can assure them, no going back.”
