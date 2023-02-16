Politics
‘G-5 will pick Nigeria’s unity ahead of individual interest,’ Makinde declares at meeting with Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, the state capital.
The former Lagos State visited Makinde before the commencement of the APC presidential campaign rally in the state.
He was accompanied on the trip to the Oyo State Government House by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the pioneer National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, APC National Woman Leader, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and the National Chairman of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye
In his address at the meeting, the governor said the people of Oyo State would vote for a presidential candidate that would promote equity, justice, and unity in Nigeria.
Makinde assured the APC candidate that everything has been done to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free campaign in the state.
READ ALSO: G-5 will take action on February 25, not dead – Wike
He said the G-5 monitored the APC presidential primary held in June last year and praised the Northern governors for taking a position in the interest of Nigeria.
Makinde is one of the five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors currently at loggerheads with the party leadership over the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman.
Others are – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)
He said: “If those of us in the Integrity Group have to choose between individual aspiration and the unity of the country definitely will choose Nigeria’s unity because the country comes first.
“There has to be inclusiveness by all sections of the country in power-sharing if the country must progress.
“If Nigeria does not survive, there will be no country or people to rule over.”
On his part, Tinubu thanked the governor for the warm reception in the state.
