G7 warns Israel, Iran against escalation of conflict

The Group of Seven (G7) has strongly condemned Iran for its attacks on Israel.

A meeting of foreign ministers from the group of industrialised democracies has been under way on the Italian island of Capri since Wednesday.

Members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Iran and Israel resumed hostilities following last weekend’s barrage of missiles and drones attacks by Tehran.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting on Friday, the G7 called on both parties to de-escalate amid reports of Israeli retaliation.

It read: “In light of reports of strikes on April 19, we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation.”

“The G7 will continue to work to this end.

“We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort.”

The G7 in a separate statement also maintained steadfast support for Ukraine over two years after Russia’s invasion.

“We reaffirm our unwavering determination to support democratic Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty and independence.

“We pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people, fighting for their freedom and democratic future,” the statement added.

