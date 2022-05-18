Gabon captain Aubameyang retires from international football

Former Arsenal striker and Barcelona star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced his retirement from international football.

The Gabonese forward won 72 caps for his country and had been captain of the national team until the time of his retirement.

Aubameyang, who represented Gabon at the 2012 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), made his international debut in 2009 and went on to score 30 goals.

In a letter to the Gabonese FA, Aubameyang wrote: “After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times.

“I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or.

“And sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”

The ex-Arsenal skipper had been due to represent Gabon at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but was sent home early after testing positive for coronavirus.

Aubameyang would later join Barcelona soon after after leaving Arsenal by mutual consent, and has scored 11 goals in 16 La Liga appearances since his switch to Camp Nou.

