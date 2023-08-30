Gabon: Tinubu, Canadian PM discuss measures to protect African democracy in phone conversation

President Bola Tinubu and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau on Wednesday discussed measures to protect democracy in Africa in a telephone conversation.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the two leaders discussed how developed democracies in Africa would support the emerging ones, particularly in the fight against terrorism and poverty.

He said the duo also discussed the political crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon as well as measures to deepen the collaboration between Nigeria and Canada in various sectors of the economy.

The talk between Tinubu and Trudeau took place a few hours after the Gabonese soldiers toppled the country’s president, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The coup was the second in Africa in the last 30 days, following the ouster of the Niger Republic President, Mohammed Basoum, by soldiers attached to the presidential guard on July 26.

The statement read: “The Heads of State mutually agreed that the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the African continent must be a top priority between their two countries and globally.”

