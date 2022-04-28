Gains in Cadbury, Seplat push up Nigeria’s stock market by N143.41bn

The bulls held sway in the Nigerian capital market on Thursday, pushing the equity capitalisation up 0.54 percent or N143.41 billion at the close of the day’s business.

After eight hours of trading on Thursday, the equity capitalisation stood at N26.32 trillion, up from N26.18 trillion recorded the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 266.01 basis points to close at 48,837.76 compared to 48,571.75 posted on Wednesday.

On Thursday, investors traded 759.64 million shares valued at N5.53 billion in 5,032 deals.

Traders increased their demand today, in contrast to the 246.70 million shares worth N2.32 billion which exchanged hands in 5,033 deals on Wednesday.

Multiverse led the gainers’ chart with 10 percent increase in share price to move from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share was up by N0.85kobo to rise from N8.50kobo to N9.35kobo per share.

TransExpress gained 9.88 percent to move from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

CAP gained N1.95kobo to end trading with N21.90kobo from N19.95kobo per share.

Seplat completed the list, gaining N100 to close at N1200 from N1100 per share.

Champion led the losers on Thursday after dropping N0.17kobo to close at N2.30 kobo from N2.47kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share dropped by 5.13 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price was down by 3.92 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Courtville’s share depreciated from N0.53kobo to N0.51kobo per share after losing 3.77 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank completed the list after losing N0.13kobo to drop from N3.75kobo to N3.62kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 503.98 million shares valued at N1.76 billion.

Transcorp followed with 36.17 million shares valued at N41.85 million.

Honeywell Flour traded 25.06 million shares worth N92.81 million.

First Bank sold 16.95 million shares worth N201.81 million, while AIICO traded 16.60 million valued at N12.52 million.

