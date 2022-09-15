Gains in Cadbury, Zenith Bank fail to halt Nigerian capital market’s losing streak

The Nigerian capital market extended its loss with the crash in equity capitalization to N26.72 trillion at the close of business on Thursday.

The figure was -0.07 percent or N19.11 billion lower than the N26.74 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index was down by 35.45 basis points to drop from 49,575.93 to 49,540.48 on Thursday.

Investors traded 167.60 million shares worth N1.26 billion in 3,458 deals today.

This fell short of the 197.45 million shares valued at N2.94 billion which exchanged hands in 3,462 deals on Wednesday.

Sovereign Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 3.85 percent rise in share price to move from N0.26kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N0.35kobo to move from N13 to N13.35kobo per share.

Courtville’s share value was up by 2.08 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Zenith Bank gained N0.15kobo to close at N19.65kobo, above its opening price of N19.50kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investment into Nigerian capital market dips, as Wapco, Union Bank, others sell off

UBA’s share traded upward by 0.68 percent to rise from N7.40kobo to N7.45kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.75kobo to drop from N11 to N10.25kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price dropped by N1.25kobo to end trading at N20 from N21.25kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N3.20kobo from N3.40kobo per share.

UPDC lost 5 percent to drop from N1 to N0.95kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share dropped from N0.62kobo to N0.59kobo per share after losing 4.84 percent during trading.

Courtville led the day’s trading with 38.81 million shares valued at N18.24 million.

Access Corp sold 28.47 million shares worth N249.36 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 10.81 million shares valued at N36.90 million.

Transcorp traded 10.68 million shares worth N11.26 million, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance traded 9.22 million valued at N5.29 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now