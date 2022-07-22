Gains in International Breweries, NEM fail to stop Nigeria stock market’s N76.6bn loss

Investors in the Nigerian capital market continued their sell-off on Friday and pushed down the equity capitalization by -0.23 percent at close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization dropped by N76.6 billion from N28.10 trillion to N28.03 trillion.

The All-Share Index was down by 142.08 basis points to close at 51,979.92 against 52,122.00 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 205.05 million shares worth N3.05 billion in 3,600 deals on Friday.

This surpassed 151.94 million shares valued at N2.15 billion traded by investors in 3,447 deals the previous day.

International Breweries led the gainers with N0.45kobo to rise from N4.95kobo to N5.40kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 7.41 percent to move from N0.54kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

NEM’s share value was up by N0.23kobo to end trading with N3.40kobo from N3.17kobo per share.

Red star Express gained N0.14kobo to close at N2.60kobo from N2.46kobo per share.

Cutix’s share appreciated by N0.11kobo to rise from N2.27kobo to N2.38kobo per share.

May & Baker topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.40kobo to drop from N4 to N3.60kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

WAPCO lost N1.90kobo to end trading with N24.10kobo from N26 per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.25 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Ecobank’s share dropped from N10.60kobo to N10 per share after losing N0.60kobo during trading.

UBA led the day’s trading with 63.74 million shares valued at N465.38 million.

GTCO sold 36.39 million shares worth N755.36 million.

Flourmill followed with 18.35 million shares valued at N605.84 billion

Zenith Bank traded 16.04 million shares worth N347.89 million, while FBN Holdings traded 9.53 million valued at N105.87 million.

