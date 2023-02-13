Gakpo nets first Liverpool goal in derby win over Everton

January signing Cody Gakpo scored his maiden Liverpool goal in a 2-0 victory over city rivals Everton in a Premier League encounter on Monday night.

Gakpo scored the second goal he tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross at the far post in the 49th minute.

Mohamed Salah had ealier opened the scoring on 36 minutes, making his 104th appearance seal his involvement in 100 Premier League goals at Anfield (71 goals, 29 assists).

Read Also: Make Nigerians proud, NFF boss Gusau charges Flying Eagles

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton, whose new manager Sean Dyche suffered his first defeat since taking over from sacked Frank Lampard.

It’s been a miserable 2023 for Liverpool who were sealing their very first win in the year, and also a trying season for the Toffees who are in bottom three.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the Champions League places.

