Galatasaray boss, Terim speaks on return of ‘important player’ Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru’s return to Galatasaray excites the team’s coach, Fatih Terim, who says he is certain that the Super Eagles forward will boost his attacking options.

The 22-year old forward rejoined the Turkish side after signing a loan move on Sunday from French Ligue 1 club, Monaco.

Onyekuru won the the League and Cup double during his first loan stint with Galatasaray last season, scoring 14 goals in 31 league appearances for the club.

But Galatasaray have struggled to replicate last season’s performance and Onyekuru has also failed to earn regular playing time at Monaco.

“Onyekuru is no stranger to us. He is player well known to everybody in Galatasaray. We couldn’t get him here at the beginning of the season, but he is here with us now,”Terim told the club’s official website.

“He is a player that we believed in and wanted to have an important role in our championship. It’s a pity we couldn’t bring him in before the start of the season. Now he starts again with us.

“Onyekuru is an important player for us. He is a player who will make our attack stronger.”

Galatasaray, who are 10 points adrift of leaders Sivasspor in the league table, will host Denizlispor in their next league game on Sunday.

