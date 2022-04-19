Galaxy of Nollywood stars as Rita Dominic weds long-time partner, Anosike, in Imo

Players in the Nigerian movie industry attended the traditional wedding ceremony of their colleague, Rita Dominic in Mbaise, Imo State, on Tuesday.

The veteran thespian tied the knot with her partner, Fidelis Anosike, after the pair formalised their engagement earlier this month.

The private event was attended by Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, founder of EbonyLife studios, Mo Abudu, veteran actress, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka and Michelle Dede, among others.

