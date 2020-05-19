Gambari ‘a great asset’ to Nigeria, Africa —Ban Ki-Moon

Former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon Tuesday described the new Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as a great asset to Nigeria and Africa.

In a letter of congratulations addressed to Prof Gambari from Seoul, South Korea, and dated May 18, 2020, the former UN chief said the Nigeria former External Affairs Minister’s invaluable experience at the UN where he served in important leadership roles would help in addressing the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ki-Moon wrote: ”I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your recent appointment as Chief of Staff to H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

“Your appointment is a great asset not to the President of Nigeria but also your country Nigeria and Africa in a broader sense.

”I am confident that your invaluable experience gained while serving the UN, with various important leadership roles, will help your leadership in addressing these challenging times caused by COVID-19.

”I shared this good news with the former Minister Yoo Chong-ha, your good friend and former Foreign Minister of Korea. He sends his warmest congratulations to you.”

The ex-UN chief said he looked forward to meeting Gambari at the global body again.

