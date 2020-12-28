Game of Thrones maker, Lin Qi dies of ‘poisoning’

Game of Thrones (GoT) game maker, Lin Qi, has died of “poisoning.”

The Chinese tycoon, according to Shanghai police, died on Christmas Day.

Qi, 39, was the chairman and chief executive of games developer Yoozoo, best known for the Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming strategy game.

READ ALSO: Facebook leadership like “Game of Thrones”, former executive claims

Police had identified Qi’s colleague simply known as Xu as the prime suspect in the tycoon’s murder.

Qi’s net worth, to Hurun China Rich List, is estimated at 6.8billion yuan (£960million).

Join the conversation

Opinions