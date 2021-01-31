Ganduje advocates ban of nomadic herding to check farmers/herdsmen clashes

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to ban the movement of herdsmen from the north to other parts of the country.

Ganduje, who made the call during a chat with journalists in Daura, Katsina, said such a decision would solve the problem of cattle rustling and farmers/herdsmen clashes in the country.

He said: “My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling, which is affecting us greatly.”

The governor pointed out that banditry and criminal activities have been curtailed in Kano because of the establishment of cattle colony also known as RUGA settlement by his administration.

Ganduje added: “We are building a RUGA settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, constructing a dam, and establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre. We are establishing a veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.”

