Ganduje advocates for technical education to reduce unemployment | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that there is a need to revisit the curriculum of Nigerian universities to give priority to technical education.

Ganduje made the call on Saturday in Kano while receiving the Presidential Visitation Panel of Bayero University Kano (BUK) at the Government House.

He made a case for technical education as a means to reducing the unemployment situation in the country.

“The number of unemployed graduates keeps increasing. There is a need to give and shift priority to technical education.

“Education is not only about gaining employment, but rather to increase the level of one’s power of reasoning.

“I urge for the inclusion of technical education in our curriculum,” he said.

The governor also commended the former and present leadership of the university for the cordial, constant touch, and appreciative relationship.

Ganduje also promised to intervene and make sure that the existing cordial relationship between the university and the host communities was stronger.

“With regards to the issue of allocating land to villagers around the university, I will definitely look into that with the view to finding an amicable solution.

“Even for the sake of improving security around the university, something concrete and effective will be done,” Ganduje assured.

