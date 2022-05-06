Ganduje APC faction wins, as Supreme Court dismisses suits

The Supreme Court has affirmed the factional leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Supreme Court, in a lead ruling delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro on Friday, found that the appeal against the Court of Appeal in Abuja’s prior judgments lacked merit and was thus dismissed.

The appeals followed two FCT High Court judgements that affirmed ward and local government congresses won by Ibrahim Shekarau and Sen. Jibril Barau’s (Kano North) factions, respectively, with 17,908 and 1,319 members.

A faction of the APC loyal to former Kano State governor Shekarau was fighting Ganduje’s group for control.

While Ganduje‘s supporters voted Abdullahi Abbas as state chairman, Shekarau’s supporters chose Haruna Danzago.

In February, the Court of Appeal dismissed three appeals regarding originating summons that were wrongfully issued in Abuja.

It found in favor of Ganduje’s faction and claimed the lower court lacked jurisdiction since, according to the constitution, only the leadership of a political party may handle internal conflicts.

The internal affairs must be resolved by the party, according to the appellate court.

Following a challenge in a complaint brought by a group led by Shekarau, the congresses were declared null and unlawful by an Abuja High Court.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the two groups convened parallel congresses and elected two sets of state executives.

The Ganduje group’s congresses were recognized by the party’s national leadership, prompting the opposing section to go to court.

On Nov. 30, the FCT High Court certified the plaintiffs’ congress authentic and the executives it produced to be the duly elected leaders of the APC in the state.

It also maintained its ruling on Dec. 17, rejecting a plea from the Ganduje group asking the court to suspend the execution and set aside the sentence.

