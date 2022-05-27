‘Ganduje assured Fayemi of support in presidential race, campaign organisation claims

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reportedly informed his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, of his plan to support him in his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

The spokesman for the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, made the claim in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He added that Ganduje made the promise when Fayemi’s campaign team visited him in Kano.

The spokesman said the Kano governor recognised Fayemi’s ability to generate agreement as well as his education and leadership qualities.

Ganduje is regarded as one of the biggest supporters of the APC National Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential race.

“Your leadership qualities are not hidden, the way you have led the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) for two terms with unity of purpose, and with no dissent is a testament to your leadership skills.

“You have led 36 governors from across different parties effectively; you have actually been president without having ministers, and have discharged your duties creditably.

“`So, we have no fears about supporting you because the morning tells how the day will look like,’’ Ganduje said.

He recalled Fayemi’s support during his trying times, adding that it was not in his character to repay good with evil.

“During the Kano State governorship re-run election in 2019 when everyone left us, you stood by our government.

“In fact you were the only governor who came here and fought until victory was achieved, so we owe you on that front too,’’ Ganduje stressed.

