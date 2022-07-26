Ganduje assures organised labour of immediate solution to ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress has received assurances from Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that the Nigeria Governors Forum would make every effort to promote a peaceful resolution to the ongoing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He made the promise to members of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who were at the Government House participating in a protest in support of ASUU, on Tuesday.

The governor expressed regret for the prolonged crisis and promised that the NGF would influence the Federal Government in the area of advice in an effort to end the issue and prevent the entire system from collapsing.

“We will prevail on the Federal Government in the area of advice because the crisis must be resolved to save the system.

“This crisis must be resolved to help save the system. We don’t want system collapse in this country at all,” Ganduje said.

He further stated that “Myself and my colleagues from all the 36 states, irrespective of our party differences, are concerned about the prolonged strike action and we will put our heads together to bring an end to the crisis.”

The protesters, including students and labour union members, were praised by the governor for their maturity and sense of duty in keeping the demonstration peaceful.

Additionally, Ganduje pledged to give the letter the labour leaders had sent him to Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who would then give it to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NLC’s Kano branch chairman, Kabiru Minjibir, stated earlier in his speech that the protest was carried out in accordance with a directive from the union’s national headquarters to pressure the government into taking the necessary action.

He congratulated Ganduje for refusing to support the no work, no pay initiative against university academics like some of his colleagues had.

“We really appreciate the state government under your able leadership, the people’s governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for your magnanimous approach in not stopping the salary of the lecturers of the state universities.

“This shows you are an education-friendly governor,” Comrade Minjibir said.

