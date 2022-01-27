Ganduje confirms murder of another Kano school girl

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has confirmed the killing of another 12-year-old school girl a few weeks after the country was thrown into mourning with the gruesome murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, allegedly by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko.

While hosting the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, who was in the state on a condolence visit over the death of little Hanifa, in his office on Wednesday, Ganduje confirmed the killing of the teenage girl identified as Zuwaira Gambo.

Ganduje who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said security agents had already trailed and arrested the culprit who murdered the girl.

“There is another case of one Zuwaira Gambo, 12 years old, who was also murdered. We got the culprit as security agents trailed him and arrested him.

“The case is also going hand in hand with that of Hanifa. And we are committed to seeing that justice is done,” the Governor said, while assuring the NHRC body that the murdered children will surely get justice.

“We are glad for your special concern over the sad incident. As we remain in synergy with you over this tragedy, we shall follow it up to its logical conclusion,” he added, while commending the body for taking a special interest in the case.

