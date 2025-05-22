Ganduje confirms Tinubu is APC’s sole presidential candidate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday urged party members to avoid sabotage and remain focused on national progress.

Ganduje, who made the call at the APC National Summit held at the Presidential Villa’s Banquet Hall, Abuja, confirmed the APC’s endorsement of President Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate.

“I urge all members to reject internal sabotage. Engage communities, listen to citizens, and build a political structure that lasts beyond elections,” the former Kano State governor counseled.

He called for renewed dedication to the principles that united the party and inspired its formation.

He added: “Let us rally behind President Bola Tinubu, support our policies, and deliver the Renewed Hope Nigerians rightfully deserve.”

Ganduje described the APC as a movement of courage and conviction, representing over 200 million Nigerians.

He declared that under his leadership, the APC had been reformed, energised, and steadily expanding.

According to Ganduje, Nigeria’s future depends on a strong, stable, and progressive APC.

He urged members to move forward together, not merely as politicians, but as patriots and national stewards.

Ganduje commended President Tinubu for the achievements recorded in the last two years.

The chairman reiterated that the APC was a people-driven movement grounded in bold ideals and national aspirations.

“Our party’s strength lies in unity. Nigeria needs every one of you.

“Let us remain committed to our purpose, unwavering in our resolve, and clear in our vision,” he concluded.

