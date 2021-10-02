Ganduje laments negative impact of open grazing on northern children

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State has slammed the lack of education wrought by open grazing among a large portion of northern youths.

According to Ganduje, the practice of open grazing in livestock farming is outdated and can be made better by the incorporation of modern techniques through adequate education.

The Governor made this call during an interview with the Vanguard on Saturday.

“I have been saying it; it’s unfortunate that the issue of open grazing has brought a lot of controversies.

“Trekking from the northern part of this country to the middle belt or central part of this country or to the south, to me, is not acceptable.

“The children will not be able to have education, which to me is criminal.

“Will the education system follow them along the routes from north to central to southern parts of this country? Can any educational system agree with that?

“That is why at the Dansoshiya Forest here in Kano we creating the Ruga system where we provide water, housing, markets, veterinary clinic, and educational system for the children so that they can also be enjoying social development like any other person in Nigeria.

“The greatest crime in migrating from North to South for grazing is lack of education for the children. As far as I am concerned, that is the greatest crime; you denying somebody education.

“No Islamic education, no western education, nothing whatsoever; that is why we are in these problems now.”

