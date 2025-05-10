Ganduje defends growing political defections, says one-party system not a threat to democracy

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has defended the increasing wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling APC, insisting that the prospect of a one-party state is not inherently problematic if it emerges through democratic consensus.

Ganduje made the remarks on Friday after leading a delegation of three senators from Kebbi State to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. The senators, Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki, formerly members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formally declared their intention to join the APC.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ganduje downplayed concerns about the implications of Nigeria tilting toward a one-party system, pointing to China’s political structure as a functioning example.

“We came here so that Mr. President can bless this resolution, and Mr. President has graciously done so,” Ganduje said. “On Tuesday, I urge you to go and see what will happen in the chambers.”

READ ALSO: Lagos issues traffic advisory ahead of APC local council primaries

Responding to questions about whether the flood of defections could undermine Nigeria’s democratic diversity, Ganduje said: “If a one-party state is a wish and a blessing to Nigeria… a one-party state is not by force. It is by negotiation and persuasion. If other political parties see the positive effects of APC’s governance and choose to join us willingly, there is nothing wrong with that.”

He added: “They say too many cooks spoil the broth. Likewise, too many political parties can complicate governance. China is one of the strongest countries in the world, and it runs a one-party system.”

While Ganduje was quick to clarify that the APC is not explicitly pursuing a one-party agenda, he emphasized that the party would continue to welcome defectors who align with its vision.

“We are not saying we are working for a one-party system,” he said. “But if that is what Nigerians want, and if people join us out of conviction, not compulsion, then we cannot quarrel with the people’s will.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now