Ganduje demands establishment of more military units in Kano forests

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday called for the deployment of more military personnel to forests housing bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and criminals in the state.

Ganduje, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government in the fight against crimes in the country.

He stressed that the establishment of military training facilities in the forests bordering Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Plateau was necessary in order to check the activities of criminals.

The governor said: “There are challenges all over the country that are unfortunate, but we believe Mr. President is doing his best with other stakeholders in order to curtail the situation.

“We need the helping hand of almost everybody, especially governors and chairmen of local governments. We have observed that the security situation now, our forests are the major problems because they accommodate bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and criminals.

“In Kano State, we have taken some measures. We have two large forests — the Falgore forest, which borders Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi and also not far away from Plateau. In that forest, we established a military training ground in conjunction with the army, and there are lot of military trainings going on in that forest using the facilities that we have provided.

“So, that is helping to checkmate the activities of bandits in that forest and I have requested Mr. President to also establish another institution within that forest and that forest will be liberated completely.”

“Also, we have introduced technology within the forest, from the office of the DSS in Kano and the office of the commissioner of police and even from my office. We are able to monitor what is happening in that forest.

“And there’s effective communication between the DSS and the police and those who are managing the forest; the checkpoints and various places that security agencies are manning.

“We are laying over 100 kilometres optic fibre within Kano metropolis so that CCTV cameras will be more effective and we can manage the whole megacity in terms of security and improvement of network.”

