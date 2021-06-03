Ganduje demands military intervention as bandits convert Kano forests to hideouts | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ganduje demands military intervention as bandits convert Kano forests to hideouts
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Thursday bandits have taken over the Falgore Forest and others in the state and converted them to hideouts.
The governor, who stated this at a meeting with the service chiefs at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, urged the military to intervene and save Kano from bandits plotting to wreak havoc in the state.
He also condoled with the Nigerian Army over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers in last month’s plane crash in Kaduna.
Ganduje described the military officers’ death as painful, untimely, and sorrowful.
He said: “I am also here to seek the help of the Nigerian Army to sustain the peace in Kano State. Bandits have converted some forests in the state into hideouts.
READ ALSO: Ganduje urges Nigerians to ignore calls for separation
“The bandits are grouping in Falgore Forest and may be planning to attack our people.
“We are building houses, schools, and hospitals for the herdsmen in some of the forests but we want the army to commence activities at the Falgore Forest.
“I plead with the Nigerian Army to quickly conclude work on the training depot at the Falgore Forest so that they can take over the forest.”
The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Yahya Farouk, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to the fight against insecurity in the country.
