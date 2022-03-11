Ganduje demands new approach to Nigeria’s insecurity

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday counselled the Federal Government to adopt a new approach to the fight against insecurity in the country.

Ganduje, who was a guest speaker at the 2022 Alumni Lecture of the University of Ibadan, said the menace of insecurity called for a new approach founded on credible intelligence gathering.

The governor said: “There is also the need to modernise the security agencies with training, intelligence sharing, advanced technology, logistics, motivation, and change of orientation.

“There should be a complete overhaul of the security institutions in the country to reflect international standards of best practices so as to pre-empt these security breaches, in particular, the failure of the intelligence services to contain the recurring security breaches.

“There should be an institutionalised approach, rather than the episodic and reactive response adopted by the government in the aftermath of attacks.

READ ALSO: Ganduje threatens bandits, cattle rustlers with death penalty, life imprisonment

“The formulation and effective implementation of policies and programmes capable of addressing the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria is crucial, especially with regard to poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, injustice, corruption, porous borders, and small arms proliferation.”

He stressed that the daily life of citizens had been severely affected by the lingering security challenges.

Ganduje added: “Nigeria faces a range of security challenges including, terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, robberies, weapons proliferation, human trafficking, communal clashes and ethnic nationalism, militancy and manipulations of social media.

“Hate speeches, economic and financial crimes, subversive activities, herdsmen/farmers clashes, youths unemployment, piracy, among many others.

“Therefore, efforts to tackle insecurity can only be effective, if there is a robust combination of legislative and judicial interventions with government reforms that address some of the acute human security challenges confronting a vast majority of the population.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now