Ganduje explains why FCT is strategic to APC plans

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is too significant to be governed by opposition parties, emphasizing the need for the ruling party to consolidate its presence in Nigeria’s political seat of power.

Ganduje made the remarks in Abuja on Thursday while receiving a group of defectors from opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), led by the Chairperson of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu.

The reception, held at the old parade ground in Garki, was part of a larger political event tagged the “Abuja Unity Rally,” organized to welcome new members into the APC fold.

Addressing the crowd, Ganduje said the wave of defections was a clear indication that residents of the FCT were increasingly aligning with the APC, particularly in the light of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visible efforts to include Abuja natives in governance.

“Abuja is not just any city. It is the nation’s capital — a symbol of unity and a hub of national governance,” Ganduje stated. “Leaving it in the hands of the opposition does not reflect the trust and direction the people want. With this mass defection, we are confident that the APC will continue to earn the support of the FCT electorate and secure a renewed mandate for President Tinubu come 2027.”

Currently, the FCT is represented in the Senate by Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party, while its two seats in the House of Representatives are split between LP’s Joshua Obika and APC’s Abdulrahman Ajiya.

Ganduje praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership style, pointing to the president’s appointments of Abuja natives to key government positions as proof of his commitment to equity and national integration.

Minister of Special Duties, Zephaniah Jisalo — the first FCT indigene to be appointed a minister in Nigeria’s history — also addressed the gathering, commending Tinubu for fulfilling his campaign promise to uplift indigenous people of the capital.

The event drew a lineup of dignitaries including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, FCT Area Council Chairmen, councillors, and party stakeholders from across Nigeria.

