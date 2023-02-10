Ganduje follows suit, drags Nigerian govt to court over naira redesign

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has joined four of his colleagues— Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), to file a suit against the Nigerian government over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The state government in an affidavit filed at the Supreme Court by Kano Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, M.A Lawan, on Thursday, argued the policy was at variance with the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as well as Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

The duo lamented the unprecedented hardship occasioned by the implementation of the cashless policy in the country.

They also faulted the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the CBN regarding Niara swap without recourse to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

They also described as null and void the approval given to the apex financial institution and faulted the timeframe for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

Read also:Kano NNPP accuses Governor Ganduje of intimidating opposition

The state government, therefore, sought for a mandatory order reversing the decision of the Nigerian government as well as the CBN to change the affected naira notes, adding, that the withdrawal limit must also be reversed.

Supreme Court had on Wednesday ordered temporary stoppage of further implementation of the policy following the suit filed by the Kaduna, Kogi And Zamfara governors.

The Court also adjourned the case to February 15, nullifying the deadline already set for the currency swap.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now