Ganduje forwards list of eight commissioner nominees to Kano Assembly

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has forwarded a list of eight commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, read the governor’s letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The nominees are – Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf-Abubakar and Dr. Yusuf Jibirin.

Others are Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Adamu Abdu-Panda and Saleh Kausami.

The nominees are expected to replace former members of the state executive council who resigned from their position to pursue their 2023 political ambitions.

The speaker said the screening exercise would be held on August 22, and directed the Clerk of the House to notify the nominees.

