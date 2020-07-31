Ganduje frees 29 prison inmates

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday freed 29 inmates serving different jail terms at the Goron-Dutse centre in the state.

The governor, who ordered the release of the inmates during his visit to the prison, said the gesture was in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir.

‎He said the released inmates were selected based on the gravity of offence and sign of reformation while in prison.

The governor added that the decision to visit the prison was to show the inmates that the state government was aware of their existence.

‎‎He, however, advised the freed inmates to desist from acts that would take them back to prison.

Ganduje said each of the inmates would be given N5,000 to enable them to travel to their destinations.

The Comptroller ‎of Prisons in the state, Abdullahi Magaji, commended the governor for freeing the inmates.

Magaji also advised the freed inmates to be of good character and stay off crimes to avoid going back to prison.

