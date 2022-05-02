Ganduje frees 90 prison inmates in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, freed 90 inmates of the Central Correctional Facility in the state.

The governor announced the release of the inmates during a visit to the facility in Kano.

He said the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts at alleviating the suffering of the masses, especially inmates who could not pay their fines.

Ganduje urged the inmates to be of good conduct when they return to their respective families.

He also gave each of the inmates N5,000 to take them to their respective hometowns and villages.

In his remark, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Inuwa, commended the governor for the gesture.

He charged the inmates to avoid anything that would bring them back to the facility.

Inuwa also commended the state government for its continuous support for correctional centres in the state.

