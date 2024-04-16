Ganduje gets more support, as APC denounces purported suspension as ‘fake news’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vehemently denied the reported suspension of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, calling it a “devious act of imposters” and “fake news.”

A statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on April 16th, 2024, addressed media reports claiming the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee in Kano had suspended the chairman.

The APC asserted that these reports were fabricated and the alleged suspension attempt was carried out by “impersonators” affiliated with the rival New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The statement goes on to accuse the Kano State government, led by NNPP’s Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, of orchestrating this act as part of “political persecution” against Ganduje, a former Kano governor.

Morka dismisses the purported suspension as “downright criminal” and “of no effect whatsoever.” He assures the public that the legitimate Ward Committee has denounced the action and maintains Ganduje’s standing as a party member.

The APC has reportedly filed a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, requesting an investigation and legal action against the perpetrators and their alleged sponsors.

The party urges its members and the public to disregard the suspension rumors and reaffirms Ganduje’s position as the National Chairman.

The statement reads, “The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party. The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable program of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

“The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.”

