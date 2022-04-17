Ganduje gives deadline to all Kano political appointees with 2023 ambitions to resign

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has directed all political appointees in the state who have ambitions of contesting for various positions in the 2023 elections, to resign from their positions on or before Monday, April 18.

Ganduje who gave the directive on Sunday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Abba Anwar, said it was to comply with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

The statement gave the appointees between “now and Monday, April 18” to tender their resignation.

“By this memo, all political appointees including Commissioners, Special Advisers and Special Assitants in Kano State who have the ambition of running for elective positions in the forthcoming elections are advised to resign from their respective positions on or before Monday, April 18, 2022,” the statement said.

