Ganduje grants pardon to 293 inmates in Kano, gifts them N5,000 each

May 24, 2020
Kano govt records 6 COVID-19 related deaths as total infections reach 666
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar, on Sunday granted pardon to 293 inmates of Custodial Centers in the state.

Ganduje ordered the release of the inmates in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the decongestion of correctional facilities across the country.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, Musbahu Lawan, who confirmed the release of the inmates in a statement, said the governor settled the inmates’ fine and compensation to the tune of about N12 million in addition to N5,000 transport fare given to each of the freed inmates to return to their various homes.

He said: “At the Custodial Centers, the governor urged the released inmates to be of good behavior in society and to make good use of the opportunity given to them to engage in a productive venture instead of crimes.”

