Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, others in new year message

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says he is open to reconciling with former Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as other prominent political gladiators in the state.

Ganduje, who spent a greater part of 2021 in one political war or the other with his perceived foes, dropped hints of possible reconciliations in a New Year message on Friday, signed by his Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, saying from all indications, recent events would likely bring about a new dawn in the political history of the state.

The Governor noted that recent events and moves in the state are pointers to the fact that Kano political gladiators have been emphasizing on the need for reconciliation, which has further elicited excitement from the people of the state.

“It is glaring that the political gladiators in Kano State have been yearning for the much-needed peace and conciliation in order to advance the cause for proper development in the political terrain and the society at large,” the statement said.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is open to reconciling with all the political gladiators in the state, including his mentor and former Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as other politicians who have been at logger heads with him.

“This is a show of maturity from His Excellency, Dr. Umar Ganduje and a way of letting go of the past and ushering in the new year on a clean slate.

“While felicitating with the people the state on the New Year, His Excellency also called for unity and prayers for Nigeria and particularly for religious leaders to preach the message of peace, tolerance, and harmonious relationship amidst the challenges,” the statement noted.

