Latest Politics

Ganduje, Ihedioha, 4 other govs return to Supreme Court today

January 14, 2020
G’NORSHIP ELECTION TUSSLE: Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa know fate today
By Ripples Nigeria

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his counterpart from Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and four other governors will today (Tuesday) return to the Supreme Court to know if they will continue as governors of their various states.

The four other governors are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The Supreme Court is billed to deliver judgement on appeals challenging their election victories.

The apex court had earlier fixed Monday, January 13 to rule on the cases.

READ ALSO: Court fixes date to hear suit challenging Gbajabiamila’s qualification

However, the court, after people had gathered to hear the matter, adjourned till Tuesday.

The adjournment followed the sudden sickness of one of the seven justices sitting on the appeals.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!