Ganduje, Ihedioha, 4 other govs return to Supreme Court today

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his counterpart from Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and four other governors will today (Tuesday) return to the Supreme Court to know if they will continue as governors of their various states.

The four other governors are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The Supreme Court is billed to deliver judgement on appeals challenging their election victories.

The apex court had earlier fixed Monday, January 13 to rule on the cases.

However, the court, after people had gathered to hear the matter, adjourned till Tuesday.

The adjournment followed the sudden sickness of one of the seven justices sitting on the appeals.

