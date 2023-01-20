News
Ganduje inaugurates panel headed by ex-INEC boss, Jega, to address farmer-herder clashes
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday inaugurated a committee meant to plan a national conference to address farmer-herder clashes in the country.
Clashes between farmers and herders in the country had recently been popular perhaps as a result of the destruction of farmlands by the latter.
Ganduje, who spoke during the inauguration, said the panel became necessary because the national livestock transformation plan (NLTP) proposed by the federal government to tackle the problem had not produced meaningful results.
The governor blamed the development on lack of adequate political leadership.
The 26-member committee is chaired by aformer chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega.
Ganduje said: “It is gladdening, therefore, to say that since assumption of office in 2015, we in Kano have led the way and have been pioneering the initiation of development-oriented interventions at reformation of the livestock sector to mitigate farmer-herder conflicts by tackling the issue headlong.
READ ALSO:Ganduje sacks Commissioner who insists he resigned voluntarily
“Your selection to serve as members of this committee is solely based on your experiences and contributions to national development in your respective fields.
“It is our hope that you will work towards planning and organising a befitting national conference on farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria and to select an appropriate theme for the conference.
“You are also to nominate/select chairman, paper presenters/speakers, panelists, special guest(s) of honour, guests of honour, other dignitaries and delegates for the conference, as well as appropriate date and venue for the event.
“The committee is to also provide adequate publicity before, during and after the event; submit a report on the conference with observations and recommendations for appropriate action; examine the ECOWAS protocol pertaining to the movement of cattle across member countries of the sub-region.
“The organising committee is also to draft a blueprint for reform of traditional livestock/cattle rearing and mitigation of associated conflicts in Nigeria, and to undertake any other activities towards the successful planning and organising of the conference in accordance with the terms of reference as specified.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...