Ganduje inaugurates panel headed by ex-INEC boss, Jega, to address farmer-herder clashes

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday inaugurated a committee meant to plan a national conference to address farmer-herder clashes in the country.

Clashes between farmers and herders in the country had recently been popular perhaps as a result of the destruction of farmlands by the latter.

Ganduje, who spoke during the inauguration, said the panel became necessary because the national livestock transformation plan (NLTP) proposed by the federal government to tackle the problem had not produced meaningful results.

The governor blamed the development on lack of adequate political leadership.

The 26-member committee is chaired by aformer chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega.

Ganduje said: “It is gladdening, therefore, to say that since assumption of office in 2015, we in Kano have led the way and have been pioneering the initiation of development-oriented interventions at reformation of the livestock sector to mitigate farmer-herder conflicts by tackling the issue headlong.

READ ALSO:Ganduje sacks Commissioner who insists he resigned voluntarily

“Your selection to serve as members of this committee is solely based on your experiences and contributions to national development in your respective fields.

“It is our hope that you will work towards planning and organising a befitting national conference on farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria and to select an appropriate theme for the conference.

“You are also to nominate/select chairman, paper presenters/speakers, panelists, special guest(s) of honour, guests of honour, other dignitaries and delegates for the conference, as well as appropriate date and venue for the event.

“The committee is to also provide adequate publicity before, during and after the event; submit a report on the conference with observations and recommendations for appropriate action; examine the ECOWAS protocol pertaining to the movement of cattle across member countries of the sub-region.

“The organising committee is also to draft a blueprint for reform of traditional livestock/cattle rearing and mitigation of associated conflicts in Nigeria, and to undertake any other activities towards the successful planning and organising of the conference in accordance with the terms of reference as specified.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now