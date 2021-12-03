Ganduje is selfish, will destroy APC in Kano —Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said alleged that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is behind the current crisis brewing in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, who spoke with the BBC Hausa Service on Thursday, said the situation within the party did not come to him as a surprise, as “Ganduje’s selfish attitude was responsible for the crisis.”

Kwankwaso opined that he knew it was just a matter of time before there would be an implosion in the ruling party in the state due to the series of internal wranglings which, according to him, can be traced to Ganduje.

“Whoever failed to embrace the person who was kind to him over the years, even he, (Ganduje) has testified that I was kind to him, and when he got the opportunity for once, he could not sustain Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya movement, you should know there won’t be a peaceful coexistence,” Kwankwaso said.

The Senator further explained that the internal crisis in the ruling party was “exacerbated by a deep sense of selfishness and winner takes all attitude and impatience” exihibited by the governor, adding that the development had further given credence to what he had in mind.

He likened the situation to a Hausa proverb that can be translated as ”no matter how far a lie can go, truth must prevail.“

“I made Ganduje my deputy because I trusted him but he betrayed me.

“I had a cordial relationship with people including Ganduje; that was how I left the state government and went to the Ministry of Defence.

“We arranged and he went to Chad, I then asked him to come back home so that we could work together.

“He came back and I gave him the form for the position of Deputy Governor. I did that because he was the eldest, without paying a single kobo. This is because in our Kwankwasiyya movement, we don’t ask for money.

“Despite my kindness and love for Ganduje, he betrayed my trust in him.

Read also: In letter to Buhari, Kwankwaso tackles Gov Ganduje on mystery deaths in Kano

“If he was like that since the beginning, things wouldn’t have gotten to this level. Whoever knows, no one will believe Ganduje would castigate me and say bad things against me.

“Everyone knew how close he was to me. All the commissioners knew; other workers and the Kano people too knew, but he turned around to betray me,” he lamented.

Also speaking on former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Kwankwaso said he was delighted with the kind words Shekarau used in describing him in a recent interview.

“I was told about what he said about me, but I was full of gratitude to Almighty Allah. It is like he was not aware of things before, but now Almighty Allah has enlightened him.

“Every sane person will be happy. Besides, making such comments in his position, I know he is serious and deeply concerned about things in Kano.

“If politics reunites us, then it’s good to go. If that can’t be, we should thank Almighty Allah since we’ve made progress. In his thinking, he has explained how the situation is.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now