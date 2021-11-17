Ganduje manages Kano APC like a ‘dictator’ – Shekau

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Ibrahim Shekarau, has accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of sidelining him at the All Progressives Congress (AOC) in the state.

Shekarau, who stated this during a meeting with his followers at his residence in Kano on Wednesday, noted that Ganduje’s action was responsible for the creation of an APC faction in the state.

He said the governor don’t listen to advice when he makes mistakes.

The ex-governor said: “I have totally been sidelined. In terms of appointment, Ganduje has never asked me to bring a candidate. The governor picked some members of my camp to give them appointments and I’m not jealous about that. I even advised them to be honest and obey their leader. I always ask my camp members to be good ambassadors.”

Shekarau insisted that Governor Ganduje runs the party in a “dictatorial manner.”

He added: “We feel that the party had crossed our line that is why we reacted this way. We have been too patient, so that’s why we have taken this decision to show that being patient is not cowardice.

“We try to follow Ganduje as the leader because we believe in leadership but there are conditions. The conditions are that if the leader makes mistakes he should be corrected. We need internal democracy. He should listen to our advice and suggestions.”

