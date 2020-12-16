Ganduje orders closure of schools in Kano

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 16, by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Sanusi Kiru,

Ganduje mandated all heads of schools in the state to comply with the directives.

Though no official reason was given for the decision to close the schools, it was gathered that the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the country, leading to the closure of schools in some neighbouring states including Kaduna and Jigawa, may have informed the closure of the schools in the state.

Other school of thought believe the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, could have forced Ganduje to take the decision.

