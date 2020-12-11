Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The 16 Kano indigenes, who are residents of Dambatta Local Government Area of the state, were killed on Wednesday while on their way back to Kano from a business trip to Abuja.

Responding to the incident in a statement by his spokesman, Abba Anwar, Ganduje described the news as devastating and frustrating.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the significant loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds.”

The Abuja-Kaduna highway has remained a dangerous route in recent years. There have been constant reports of kidnappings and killings of travellers on that road.

