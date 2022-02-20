Ganduje preaches reconciliation in Kano APC after appeal court victory

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday preached reconciliation among the various factions in the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje made the appeal during a meeting with party stakeholders at the Government House, Kano.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on February 17 returned the control of APC in Kano to the governor’s faction.

This followed the dismissal of the November 2021 ruling of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which upheld the parallel congresses conducted by a faction led by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Ganduje said: “We are assuring you that our intention of a united and strong party is still on. Our great party is still one in Kano. All the controversies are over.

“You can’t separate democracy from the crisis in developing countries, especially in a state like Kano. However, the crisis within APC in Kano is a fight among siblings which must be reconciled.

“Therefore, I call on the other faction to come together and join hands with us to take APC, Kano state, and the country as a whole to the promised land.”

Ganduje commended President Muhammadu Buhari and party stakeholders for ensuring unity in APC.

