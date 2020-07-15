Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, assigns portfolio to new commissioner

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday announced a minor reshuffle in the state executive council.

The exercise involved three commissioners who were moved to new ministries.

The governor also assigned portfolio to a newly appointed commissioner.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said Mahmud Dansantsi had been moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport.

He added that Alhaji Musa Lawan had been redeployed from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice.

According to Anwar, Alhaji Alhahu Ibrahim Mukhtar was moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Commerce while the newly appointed Commissioner, Alhaji Idris Unguwar-Rimi, was posted to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Unguwar-Rimi took the oath of office during the executive council meeting.

The CPS said: “The governor directs the quartet and other commissioners to continue observing COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals.”

