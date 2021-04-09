Ganduje reveals how he miraculously escaped fatal air mishap | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Thursday detailed how he escaped a fatal air crash that claimed the life of the former Military administrator of the state, late Con. Abdullahi Wase, and some other state government officials.

Ganduje disclosed this chronology of events when he received on a courtesy visit, the newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Romania, Barr. Safiya Nuhu, a Kano indigene, whose father also died in the plane crash.

“Myself, as the then Commissioner of works, housing and transport, was to visit the Wase Juma’at Mosque which was under construction.

“And I was the Coordinator for the appeal fund to build that mosque. The governor was to travel to inspect the project and also pay a condolence visit over a relation that died. So, I coordinated the journey.

“I secured the aircraft that was used for that journey, the aircraft was owned by Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“And your father was not among, as I was going out from the government house, the late Wase was climbing the stairs through the family wing and your dad came to me asking why his name was not there.

“Then the late Wase after climbing one step, stopped and asked your dad: “you are Permanent Secretary Government house, when there is communication from the villa, who will receive that communication?” It is just like a chief of staff.

“Then late Wase asked what was happening, I then told him that the DG was insisting that he wants to follow us, he then said he should be included, then I included him,” Ganduje told Nuhu.

Read also: Ganduje warns of imminent disintegration of APC ahead of 2023 polls

Ganduje explained that after that interaction with his permanent Secretary, he decided not to travel with the governor to Wase.

He said, “In the morning the technical people came, and as they were holding a meeting then I was told that I was being requested to be at the government house, and I asked who would ask me to be at the Government house when the administrator was not around.

“Immediately I entered, I saw the brigade commander, who had taken over immediately and some commissioners were crying, then I asked if it was not an air crash. How can commissioners be crying in government house? I asked.

Ganduje quoted the brigade commander, “Well, my colleagues, the administrator left here in the morning, there was a crash in Jos, and no survivors. I am giving you one hour, to go and get ready so that we go to Jos and sort out the dead bodies”.

Join the conversation

Opinions