Ganduje rules out closure of schools over COVID-19

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday ruled out the closure of schools in the state over the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said closure of schools over the spike in COVID-19 cases would cause a set back to the society.

The governor, according to statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated this during a meeting with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and order stakeholders at the Government House in Kano.

Ganduje said: “There is a dire need to fight the pandemic, but people should clearly understand the repercussions of certain actions in the process.

“The issue is not that of closing schools. When you close schools, it is another tragedy. Because, if you close schools with the intent that you take students away from COVID-19, the same pandemic is capable of following them into their respective homes.

READ ALSO: Ganduje warns Kano residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols or risk another lockdown

“Closure of schools would take students and the system of education back again, it is because of this, that we exempted teachers from staying at home. Unlike other civil servants, whom we ordered must not come to work, but stay at home.”

He urged the people of Kano to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and assured them of government’s commitment to free and compulsory primary and secondary education policy in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions