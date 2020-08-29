Ganduje should be sentenced to death for collecting bribe —Aisha Yesufu

A leader of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for expressing readiness to sign the death warrant of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over alleged blasphemy.

Yesufu who took to her official Twitter account @Aisha Yesufu on Friday, said Ganduje should be sentenced to death instead, and not signing death warrant.

She also went ahead to speak on Ganduje caught on camera for allegedly collecting bribe, which she said is against the Sharia Law.

“Ganduje was caught on camera allegedly collecting bribe. In sharia law, any gift to public servant belongs to the state talkless of one caught collecting bribe.

“There is no immunity in sharia law. Ganduje should be the one sentenced to death not signing death warrant,” she said.

Recall that on Thursday at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners, security personnel and government officials, Ganduje had said he will not waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of Sharif-Aminu if he does not appeal the Sharia Court ruling that sentenced him to death by hanging on August 10.

