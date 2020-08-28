Ganduje swears in six new judges

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday inaugurated six judges of the State High Court.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Muhammad Lawal, administered the oath of office and allegiance on the new judges.

The new judges are – Abubakar Maiwada, Maryam Sabo, Zuwaira Yusuf A, Jamilu Sulaiman, Sunusi Ma’aji and Hafsat Yayha Sani.‎

The governor said all the new judges were sworn in based on their individual merit and competence, having passed the accreditation tests and ‎recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He added that the appointment would increase the number of judges and ensure quick dispensation of justice and fair hearing in the state.‎‎

Ganduje stressed that the three arms of government would cooperate and work in synergy for the common good of the people of the state.‎

