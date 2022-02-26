Ganduje threatens bandits, cattle rustlers with death penalty, life imprisonment

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday cautioned herdsmen on cattle rustling and banditry as both come with dire consequences.

Ganduje, who spoke at the launch of the state-wide mass vaccination for cattle and small ruminants held in Kadawa, Garun-Mallam local government area of the State, said cattle rustling attracts life imprisonment and death penalty for banditry.

He said: “I call on you, the Fulani herders, not to engage in cattle rustling or banditry. Let me tell you that cattle rustling attracts life imprisonment and death penalty for banditry.

“I, therefore, caution you to shun these crimes.

“We have provided an enabling environment for you to run your business in tandem with modernity.”

The governor said the state government would vaccinate 1000 herds of cattle against diseases.

He added: “Vaccination is free of charge. We have provided food and water for the animals free of charge, aimed at improving animal production.

“Open grazing is now an old modern system, that is why we introduced the RUGA system where the herders are kept in one place, under good condition and care in order to produce quality milk, meat, oil, among others.”

