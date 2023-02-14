Ganduje threatens to sanction supermarkets, banks, hotels, others for rejecting old naira notes

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday threatened to revoke the operational licences of businesses that refuse to accept the old naira notes as means of transaction in the state.

The governor gave the warning in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

He said the old naira notes are still legal tenders.

Ganduje added that the Supreme Court was emphatic on its interim injunction on the issue of old naira notes which would continue to be used as legal tender hand in hand with the new ones until the gradual and final phase-out.

He decried the refusal of business outlets including supermarkets, malls, banks, restaurants, hotels, filling stations, and motor parks, among others to accept the old naira notes.

This, according to him, had worsened the already tense situation caused by the non-availability of the new naira notes.

