News
Ganduje vows to destroy banks rejecting old naira notes
The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has issued a severe warning to commercial banks in the state, threatening to shut down any institution that continues to reject the old N500 and N1,000 notes.
In order to mitigate the impacts of the hardship brought on by the cashless policy, the governor issued a warning on Friday while inspecting the palliatives intended for distribution to the populace.
This was also contained in a statement issued by Governor Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar.
“Any bank that refuses to accept old five hundred and one thousand Naira notes will be destroyed. We will not tolerate such disobedience from any financial institution operating within our jurisdiction,” he stated.
Governor Ganduje further disclosed that the space of the destroyed banks would be used for building schools, “We will convert the space of the destroyed banks into schools that will provide quality education for our children.”
READ ALSO:Ganduje threatens to sanction supermarkets, banks, hotels, others for rejecting old naira notes
Anwar also defended the governor’s statement, stating that the state government has the power to take such measures to protect the interests of the citizens.
“The governor is not making an empty threat. The government has the power to take such measures if it is in the best interest of the people. The governor is determined to ensure that the people of Kano State do not suffer any undue hardship as a result of the cashless policy,” the statement read.
It is unclear whether the commercial banks will comply with the governor’s request or suffer the consequences of their disobedience in light of the controversy that the governor’s stance on the issue of accepting old Naira notes has generated.
