Ganduje wades into Dangote, BUA’s dispute over sales of sugar | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has waded into the dispute between Dangote and BUA companies owned by two prominent indigenes of the state, Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isyaka-Rabi’u, over the establishment of a Sugar plant by BUA.

According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano, the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja, to resolve the lingering conflict among the two businessmen.

He said other people that joined the governor in the reconciliation meeting was Alhaji Aminu Dantata, and the Kano State Council of Imams.

Recently, there were reports that Dangote complained that the establishment of a sugar plant by BUA International Limited in the Port Harcourt free trade zone was out of tune with export laws.

Anwar noted that after the meeting, the Chairmen of both companies agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country, putting a stop to the rumours that the duo was in dispute over sugar business control in the country.

“They all dismissed allegations that Dangote was planning to see the increase of sugar price, thereby pressurising BUA to succumb to the increment. They described the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.

“The meeting was seen as the zenith of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor. Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played the role of a father during the meeting,” Anwar said.

Others present at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir-Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata, and the Chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.

